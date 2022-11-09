Watch: Babar Azam’s half-century against New Zealand in T20 WC semi-final

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam regained his form with an emphatic half-century in the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against New Zealand.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Babar Azam scored 53 from 42 balls with seven boundaries to his name. Moreover, he put on a 105-run opening partnership with the wicketkeeper and vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan.

The Facebook page of the tournament shared the highlights of his monumental innings, and it is going viral.

It is pertinent to mention that his performance in the world championship and leadership skipper was all over the place.

Babar Azam got dismissed for a golden duck in the riveting fixture against India in their opening game. He scored four runs each in the games against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

The right-handed batter got dismissed for six runs against South Africa and made 25 against Bangladesh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pakistan’s batting coach Matthew Hayden showed confidence in Babar Azam and warned other teams of the right-handed batter due some “fireworks” which could come in the semi-final.

“There’s no question Babar Azam has been under some adversity but that will only make him an even greater player,” he said. “We know with the weather that when there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we’re about to see something very special from Babar.”

Related – Babar Azam’s video goes viral before Pak-NZ semi-female

Moreover, former all-rounder Shahid Afridi has also shown confidence in captain Babar Azam.

The former swash-buckling cricketer believed that the prolific batter would return to his old ways with match-winning innings.

“Two to three bad games don’t make you a bad player! Babar Azam is our most consistent performer, he needs our support and backing. He will be back with a big match-winning innings soon,” he stated.

Comments