Shoaib Akhtar points out major flaws in Pakistan team

Following a five-wicket defeat against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar highlighted major mistakes made by Salman Ali Agha’s men on Sunday.

Speaking on ARY News’ program ‘Khabar,’ he mentioned that Pakistan’s middle order has not been performing well for quite some time, which was needed desperately.

Akhtar stated that they should have played Hassan Nawaz and another fast bowler in the high-octane final.

The former speedster said that the Pakistan team had a good start, but the middle-order batter could not capitalize on that.

“Otherwise, they could have comfortably set a target of 170 or 175 against India,” he added.

He pointed out that Agha should have completed the quota of Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub, as they were bowling brilliantly.

He said the pitch was very good, but the players had no game plan.

“Pakistan had initially put India under pressure, and the Indian team was clearly under stress,” he said.

Furthermore, the missed run-out of Tilak Varma by Haris proved very damaging for the team, he added.

In response to a question regarding Salman Ali Agha’s poor captaincy, Akhtar said that the fault does not lie with him but with those who brought him in.

“When you bring forward mediocre or average players, such results are bound to occur,” he added.

