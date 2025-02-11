Shoaib Akhtar picks winner of Pak-India game in CT 2025

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has picked the winner of the highly-anticipated IND v PAK clash at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The archrivals are set to face off in Dubai on February 23 in their group-stage game of the eight-team tournament.

Their last meeting in the tournament was the final of the 2017 edition at the Oval which Pakistan won by 180 runs.

Ahead of their encounter, legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has picked Pakistan as the winner of the IND v PAK clash in Dubai.

“On February 23, Pakistan beating Hindustan [India]. Whatever side beats the other, they should play against each other once again,” he said in an interview on the sideline of the ILT20.

Read more: Pakistan coach downplays Bumrah’s threat in Pak-India CT 2025 clash

The former Pakistan pacer also expressed hope that Afghanistan will make it to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025 while maintaining that Bangladesh could surprise all teams at the upcoming tournament.

“Bangladesh is not an easy team. They are one of the bravest and smartest nations. I mean this is the team that can actually do wonders,” Shoaib Akhtar said.

Pertinent to note here that Pakistan are placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The side will play in the tournament opener against New Zealand on February 19 in Karachi.

They will then depart for Dubai to face India in the IND v PAK match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.