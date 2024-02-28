Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed celebrate marriage on flight – Watch

Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Shoaib Malik and his wife, A-list actor Sana Javed, celebrated their marriage by cutting a cake mid-air.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Newly married couple Shoaib Maik and Sana Javed were surprised by the national airline with cakes to celebrate their marriage while flying to Karachi for the second leg of the ongoing PSL (Pakistan Super League) 9.

The clip doing rounds on social media sees the cricketer cutting one of the two cakes, while the ‘Sukoon’ star sat in her seat, with a wide smile on her face, as the crew congratulated them on their marriage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna Rasool (@allpakshowbizstarz)

The clip is now viral across social media platforms and drew mixed responses from netizens. While a number of social users congratulated the couple on this new phase of life, some keyboard warriors continued to target the celebrities with their mean comments.

Pertinent to note here that the former skipper of the national cricket team, Shoaib Malik, and prominent actor, Sana Javed took the internet by storm last month, when they announced their marriage, amid the separation rumours from their previous partners.

Sharing a two-picture gallery from the intimate ceremony, the couple wrote, “Alhamdullilah ❤️ “And We created you in pairs” – وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sana Shoaib Malik (@sanajaved.official)

While there had been speculations about the separation of respective couples for some months, no confirmation was ever made by any individual involved.

Shoaib Malik joins Karachi Kings squad in Multan