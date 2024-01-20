Memes flow in after Shoaib Malik – Sana Javed marriage

Netizens on Saturday came up with hilarious memes on social media as their reactions to Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik’s marriage to actress and model Sana Javed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shoaib Malik shocked fans by announcing his marriage to Sana Javed on the social media application Instagram. The newlyweds shared their matrimonial pictures on their account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Social media users posted popular meme videos and pictures as their reactions. Many came up with deepfake videos imagining them in different situations.

Me figuring out that Shoaib Malik was married to Sania Mirza and Sana Javed was married to Umair Jaswal when i slept. pic.twitter.com/czLBXRHulO — Javed. (@iamthejaved) January 20, 2024

The cricketer’s announcement proved the speculations of his divorce from India tennis great Sania Mirza true as well.

It is pertinent to mention that Shoaib Malik married Sania Mirza in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018. There had been rumours about their divorce but no confirmation was ever made from both sides.

Days before Shoaib Malik’s big announcement, Sania Mirza had posted a cryptic post about divorce on Instagram.

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard,” read the text in the reposted note,” the post read.

Related – Sania Mirza’s father speaks up after Shoaib Malik marriage