Shoaib Malik ties the knot with Sana Javed

Pakistan’s all-rounder and former captain Shoaib Malik on Saturday announced his third marriage to actress Sana Javed in an intimate ceremony.

The newlyweds took to social media and announced their marriage.

“Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” wrote the 41-year-old cricketer on his Instagram page.

The pictures, capturing moments of the joyous occasion, quickly went viral, across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

Pakistan’s prolific cricketer Shoaib Malik got married to Sania Mirza in April 2010 and their first child, Izhaan, was born in October 2018.

Sania Mirza dumps new photos with son Izhaan

There had been rumours about their divorce but no confirmation was ever made from both sides.

Notably, Sana started her career as a model. She then made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV serial and gained popularity for the ARY Digital serial ‘Pyaare Afzal’. She married singer Umair Jaswal in 2020.