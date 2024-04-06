Here’s text of suspicious letters to LHC judges

LAHORE: Following the ‘suspicious’ letter sent to Lahore High Court (LHC) judges, the text of the letter have emerged in the First Investigation Report (FIR), ARY News reported.

As per details, the FIR stated that the letter contained criticism of the judiciary and was purportedly sent by an organization identified as Tehreek-e-Namoos-e-Pakistan.

The text of the letter included “Welcome to baseless anthrax” phrase aimed to threaten and influence the decisions of LHC judges, the FIR stated.

It all started when eight judges, including the Chief Justice of the IHC, reportedly received letters containing ‘anthrax’.

According to court sources, one of the letters was opened by a judge’s staff and was found to contain an unidentified powder.

Upon discovery of the suspicious substance, a team of experts from the Islamabad Police reached the premises of the Islamabad High Court to analyze the situation.

Read more: Forensic report reveals ‘substance’ found in letters to IHC judges

The primary focus of the investigation revolves around determining the nature of the powder and its potential threat.

Court sources disclosed that along with the powder, the letters also contain threatening signs.

As per sources within the court, the letter was written by a woman named Resham, with no specific address indicated.

In response to the situation, the Islamabad High Court has taken proactive measures by summoning top officials of the police to provide updates and coordinate efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of the judiciary.

Forensic report

The ongoing investigation into the ‘suspicious letters’ issue revealed that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has obtained the forensic report of the powder found in the letters, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the CTD has received the forensic report of the powder found in the ‘suspicious letters’ which disclosed a substantial amount of arsenic in the powder.

According to the forensic report, 15 percent of arsenic – a lethal poisonous substance – was found in the powder.

The report stated that more than 70 percent of arsenic in the powder is highly toxic and the Inhalation of arsenic has a severe effect on human nerves.

Sources stated that the report of the letters received by the judges of the Supreme Court will be received in the next two days.