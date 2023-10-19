Shocking revelations made in Karachi minor boy rape, murder case

KARACHI: A probe into Karachi minor boy rape and murder case came up with shocking revelations on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The medico-legal officer confirmed the rape of the six-year-old boy who found dead from a dry nullah near Karachi’s Port Qasim Industrial Area. The autopsy confirmed that the boy was raped and murdered after being tortured.

It also emerged that the MLO did not conduct post-mortem despite the body was present at the Jinnah Hospital for nine hours.

Following the autopsy findings, a rape and murder case was registered on behalf of the state at the Sukhan police station.

The complainant ASI Ali Gopang said that they rushed to the scene after receiving the information on the Madadgar 15 helpline.

He added that the crime scene team collected evidence and shifted the body to the Jinnah Hospital at 11:30 am, as well as submitted a written letter to the MLO Dr Abdul Basit.

ASI Gopang said that Dr Arjumand Kumar forwarded the post-mortem report at 8:15 pm in which he confirmed that the boy was subjected to rape and later he was tortured to death.

He said that the body was shifted to Edhi mortuary for three days. After autopsy report, the police investigators decided to expedite the probe process to catch the culprits.

Moreover, police surgeon Dr Sumaiyya took notice of MLO’s negligence and lodged a complaint to the secretary health against Dr Abdul Basit, demanding strict disciplinary action.

Dr Sumaiyya said that the MLO had left office despite the boy’s body being present at the hospital. She stated that evidence could be lost due to MLO’s delay in post-mortem.

The police surgeon added that she instructed another medico-legal officer to conduct the autopsy after Dr Abdul Basit turned off his mobile phone.