Minor girl found murdered after being raped in Karachi’s Landhi

A missing minor girl was found murdered from the heaps of garbage in the Muslimabad area of Karachi’s Landhi Town on Friday, ARY News reported.

The rescue workers recovered the body of a 7-8 years old missing girl from a garbage corner in the Muslimabad area of Landhi. The minor girl went missing from outside her residence on Wednesday while police exhibited traditional negligence to start searching for the missing child after lodging a case.

The family had also distributed the copies of missing alert to the residents.

The father of the innocent girl spoke of his ordeal when his daughter went missing from outside his brother’s house on Wednesday. She went outside the house without wearing her sandals.

“Instead of registering an FIR, police used delaying tactics for two days. After failing to find Muniba till Wednesday evening, we were sure that she was abducted by someone. When we went to the police station, we were told to be called if the police get some information about the missing girl.”

“I had also visited the police station on Thursday to register an FIR but I was told that the official who registers FIR was absent. They also rejected to file FIR on Friday too until I received a telephone call from my brother about the recovery of Muniba’s body from the area.”

The father of the slain girl, Maqbool said that her daughter’s body was searched by the family on their own.

Police surgeon confirms ‘rape’

The police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said in a statement that Muniba’s body aged 6-7 years was brought from the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station with extensive injuries all over the body, especially the head.

She said that the initial medical examination is highly suggestive of rape, whereas, the post-mortem findings are suggestive of asphyxia as the cause of death. Dr Syed added that samples were preserved for the toxicological screening of the minor.

Police team collects evidence

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir and SSP Investigation visited the crime scene along with the forensic team and investigation officials who collected evidence. Police officers said that geo-fencing is being conducted at the crime scene and its adjoining areas.

Police said that DNA tests will be conducted after arresting the suspects. Moreover, the investigation officials recorded the statement of the slain girl’s family.

The investigation officers told the media that they found key evidence in the rape and murder case. They expressed hope that the culprits behind the heinous crime will be arrested soon.

