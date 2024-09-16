‘Shogun’ scores record 18 wins at Emmy Awards 2024

“Shogun,” starring veteran leading man Hiroyuki Sanada and actress Anna Sawai, has scripted history by scoring a record 18 wins at the Emmy Awards 2024.

The epic series about feuding dynasties in the intricate and deadly royal courts of 17th-century Japan became the first non-English-language show to bag the award for best drama series.

The show had won 14 awards at the Creative Arts Emmys and added four more at the Primetime Emmys on Sunday.

Additionally, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai became the first Japanese actors to win Emmys.

Based on James Clavell’s historical fiction novel, ‘Shogun’ led the nominations with 28 overall, winning a total of 18 awards.

‘Shogun’ also scored an Emmys win in directing for Frederick E.O. Toye.

The previous record for most wins in a single season was held by limited series “John Adams” which won 13 Emmy awards in 2008.

Meanwhile, “The Bear” broke its own record of 10 comedy wins for a single season, which it achieved last year, with its 11 wins on Sunday, including directing for Christopher Storer.

Though produced by Disney-owned FX, and shot in Canada, ‘Shogun’ features a Japanese cast and subtitled dialogue.

Following its massive success in the first season, ‘Shogun’ is set to be renewed for season 2 as Hiroyuki Sanada has signed a deal to return as Lord Yoshii Toranaga.

The actor’s agreement with the studio was considered a significant step in extending ‘Shogun’ to another season.

‘Shogun’ was written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo and took six years in the making across multiple continents. The series is also FX’s most expensive series to date.

The series, starring Sanada, Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis, became one of the most acclaimed TV series of 2024 with its spectacular scenes and taking the audience on a trip to feudal era of Japan centuries ago.