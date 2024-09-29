‘Shogun’ star Anna Sawai recalls historic Emmy win

Hollywood actress Anna Sawai has opened up about her historic win at the Emmy Awards 2024 for her role in FX’s “Shogun.”

The New Zealand-born actress became the first Japanese actor to win an Emmy award for Best Actress.

Anna Sawai played the role of Toda Mariko in ‘Shogun,’ which won a recording-breaking 18 Emmy awards for the drama’s first season.

Recalling the winning moment at the Emmy Awards 2024, she said that it was surreal and would not get over the fact that the show made history, Variety reported.

“I know that it’s happened, but it’s such a big thing. When we went into shooting it, I didn’t expect for this to happen. And when people started talking and me being nominated, I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s gonna happen!’ Life is so strange,” Sawai added.

According to the ‘Shogun’ star, she carried her Emmy trophy wherever she went for days.

“For every party that I went to, I was holding it. I don’t know why I did that, but my team was like, ‘No, just walk in with it. People are going to be happy to see you holding it.’ And so I did. Now I feel like my right arm is much bigger than my left, because I was holding it the whole night,” Anna Sawai said.

The Hollywood star is currently shooting Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” in which she stars in the lead role of Cate Randa.

‘Shogun’ was written by Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo and took six years in the making across multiple continents. The series is also FX’s most expensive series to date.

The series, starring Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai and Cosmo Jarvis, became one of the most acclaimed TV series of 2024 with its spectacular scenes and taking the audience on a trip to feudal era of Japan centuries ago.