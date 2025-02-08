‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada shares update on season 2

‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada and creator Justin Marks shared an exciting update on season 2 of the hit series.

The series secured four wins at the Critics Choice Awards 2025, including Best Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada.

Following the show, the lead actor and series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks teased the details of ‘Shogun’ season 2.

“In Season 1, [Toranaga] didn’t become a Shōgun yet. So, I’d like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope,” Hiroyuki Sanada said in an interview with a US media outlet.

While the show has been renewed for season 2 and season 3, the makers have not set release dates for any of the upcoming seasons.

Meanwhile, Marks revealed that the scripts for the first 10 episodes have been completed along with the finale.

“We’re coming out of the writers room now. We’re also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan,” he said.

“I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada],” he added.

Pertinent to note here that ‘Shogun’ also bagged wins in the Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Critics Choice Awards 2025.

‘Shogun’ is based on a 1975 historical novel by James Clavell, later made into a mini-series in 1980 that focused more on the shipwrecked English captain, played by Richard Chamberlain, than the Japanese characters.