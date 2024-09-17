Shooter reveals detail in Tefi Butt’s brother-in-law’s murder case

LAHORE: In a recent development, the arrested shooter disclosed the details of person ordered the kill Tefi Butt’s Brother-in-Law’s in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Police have arrested two shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who have provided crucial details during their interrogation.

The suspects revealed that they carried out the killing at the request of Amir Musab, the son of notorious figure Tipu Truckanwala.

Musab allegedly offered Rs 500,000 and two houses as payment for the murder.

The two shooters were connected to Musab through Arif, a former employee of Musab and resident of Pattoki, who remains at large.

Police further disclosed that Amir Musab fled abroad just six days before the murder, as part of a premeditated plan.

Javed Butt was shot dead earlier this month on Canal Road in Lahore while traveling with his wife to pick up their daughter. His wife was injured but is now reported to be in stable condition.

It is worth mentioning here that Javed Butt, the brother-in-law of Tefi Butt, the main suspect in the murder of Ameer Balaj, was shot dead in Lahore.

As per the details, the incident occurred near the underpass on Kunal Road in the Ichhra area of Lahore, where motorcyclists opened fire on his car.

Javed Butt, a resident of Iqbal Town, was killed in the attack, while his wife sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.