Shopkeepers who tortured, ‘stripped’ Faisalabad women released on bail

FAISALABAD: A sessions court in Faisalabad on Tuesday granted bail to five accused in the case related to allegedly assaulting, stripping and filming four women at a market in Faisalabad, ARY News reported.

The five accused, all of them shopkeepers, were released from jail after the Faisalabad court accepted bail pleas in a case pertaining to torture and stripping of women.

Five people were arrested after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road where the shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them besides making their videos with their mobile phones.

Later, the women confessed to tearing apart their clothes out of fear of being nabbed. This was disclosed by Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima while speaking to ARY NEWS. “The women have confessed to stripping themselves out of fear and had apologized over the act committed by them,” she said.

