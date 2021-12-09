We didn’t rip our clothes, says Faisalabad woman

FAISALABAD: The woman who was allegedly stripped and tortured in Faisalabad after being caught during a ‘robbery bid’ has retracted from her statement, saying that they [women] did not tear their clothes themselves, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with her other three alleged female robbers at the SP office, Madiha Asiya said that she did not confess to tearing apart her clothes during a meeting with Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima.

However, she confessed that one of her associates had stolen goods from the shop.

Earlier in the day, the women allegedly stripped and tortured in Faisalabad after being caught during a ‘robbery bid’ have confessed to tearing apart their clothes out of fear of being nabbed.

This was disclosed by Chairperson of the Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima while speaking to ARY NEWS. “The women have confessed to stripping themselves out of fear and had apologized over the act committed by them,” she said.

Kaneez Fatima while denouncing the torture against the alleged female robbers said that no one has the right to beat them up even if they are involved in stealing anything.

It further emerged that it was not the first time that they tore off their clothes after being nabbed as a similar incident occurred in the ‘Kabar’ market of the Bilal Ganj area in Faisalabad earlier.

Faislabad incident

Five people were arrested in Faisalabad after a video showing them torturing and stripping four women accused of stealing goods from a shop went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on Sargodha Road in Faisalabad where the shopkeepers claimed to have nabbed two women and two girls for their alleged involvement in stealing products from a shop.

The shopkeepers initially tortured the women and later stripped them besides also making their videos with their mobile phones.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar while taking notice of the incident said that torture and the inhumane attitude towards women would not be tolerated. “We have so far arrested five people and IG Punjab has been directed to nab other suspects in the case,” he said.

