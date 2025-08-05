web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Shoprite plans to exit these two countries

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, August 5, 2025: South Africa’s biggest grocery retailer Shoprite said on Tuesday it is selling its operations in Ghana and Malawi, marking another step towards consolidation of its activities across Africa to focus more on its home market.

The supermarket retailer had expanded extensively in Africa, surpassing rivals such as Pick n Pay and Walmart-owned Massmart to become the continent’s leading food retailer in about 15 countries.

But forays into markets, including Angola and Nigeria, were marred by currency volatility, double-digit inflation, high import duties and dollar-based rentals.

On Tuesday it said Shoprite Malawi signed an agreement on June 6 to dispose of five trading stores, pending certain conditions, including approval from the Competition and Fair Trading Commission as well as the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

In Ghana, the group received a binding offer in June for seven trading stores and one warehouse. The sale is deemed highly probable, Shoprite said.

By 0753 GMT the company’s shares were down 2.60%.

The planned sales follow exits from Nigeria, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda and Madagascar. Shoprite had also restricted capital allocations to its supermarkets outside South Africa.

The retailer also said it expects headline earnings per share from continuing operations to rise between 9.4% and 19.4% in the 52 weeks ended June 29, up from a restated 11.85 rand in 2024.

It expects group sales from continuing operations to rise by 8.9% to 252.7 billion rand ($14 billion).

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.