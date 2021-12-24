Shops destroyed, three injured in Karachi gas explosion

KARACHI: At least three people have been injured and multiple shops being destroyed in yet another explosion in the city apparently caused by accumulated gas in a sewer at mehmoodabad area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, they have so far shifted three injured to the hospital and they have been identified as Bilal, Dilawar, and an unknown man.

Multiple shops have also been destroyed in the gas blast with SSP East confirming that the blast was caused owing to accumulated gas in the sewer.

“SSGC gas line and accumulation of gases in the sewer caused a joint effect resulting in the blast,” Qamar Raza Jaskani said and added that fortunately, large-scale destruction did not happen in today’s explosion.

A heavy contingent of police has cordoned off the area.

A factory-like building at Sher Shah Paracha Chowk in Karachi partially collapsed following a powerful explosion on December 18.

At least 15 people lost their lives including the father of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan and 12 sustained wounds in the explosion. Police said it was apparently a gas-related explosion.

The building houses a bank and other offices. According to reports, the two-storey building is constructed on a sewerage line. Following the intense explosion, many parked vehicles in the streets are also damaged.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the Sher Shah blast and ordered Commissioner Karachi to hold an inquiry. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

He directed the commissioner to include a senior police officer to hold the investigation into all aspects.