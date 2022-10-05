Shortage of funds could affect election process, warns ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned of hurdles in preparations for the next elections due to the shortage of funds, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The election commission has complained about a severe shortage of funds for completing the preparations for the next elections. The ECP’s secretary met the federal finance secretary and raised the financial issues being faced by the commission.

The election commission’s secretary apprised the finance secretary that the institution is busy completing preparations for the next elections but it was facing difficulties due to a shortage of funds.

The ECP secretary said that the election process may be affected if the authorities fail to timely disburse funds.

The finance secretary assured the ECP of disbursing funds for the election preparations.

In April, the election commission started preparations for the general elections 2023.

As per details, the Election Commission had issued letters to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and the Bureau of Statistics. The ministries were urged to share the results of the seventh census held in the country by December 31, 2022.

It was learnt that after the census, it is constitutionally mandatory to conduct new delimitations before the election as per new census results. After the delimitation, the voter lists will be reviewed.

