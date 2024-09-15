Shots fired near Donald Trump as he leaves Florida’s beach club

Multiple gunshots were reportedly fired at former president Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, while Trump was at the club, according to international media reports.

Steven Cheung, Trump’s campaign communications director, confirmed that Trump was golfing at the time of the incident.

In a brief statement, Cheung assured that Trump “is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”

However, no further details were provided regarding the incident.

Earlier this year on July 14, the video footage of the firing on former US president Donald Trump appeared online, a day after a gunman opened fire at his campaign rally, killing one spectator.

The video released by US media outlet Fox News went viral, showing Trump speaking at a rally in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania when gunshots sound are heard in the background.

Reports said that the shooter, who took position on a rooftop outside the venue, also injured two spectators critically.

The viral video showed Trump speaking to his supporters when sound of gunfire rang out. The Republican presidential contender grabbed his right ear and then got to the floor.

US Secret Service agents were then seen immediately encircling Donald Trump to protect him.

The agents then helped the former US president to his feet and rushed him off stage and to a waiting vehicle.