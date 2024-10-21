Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on starring in ‘Aashiqui 3’

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has broken her silence on the development of “Aashiqui 3” and if she would be up to star in the film.

Released in 2013, “Aashiqui 2” co-starring her alongside Aditya Roy Kapur became an instant hit with its storyline and music.

The movie established her as a star in Bollywood and she has since appeared in major roles opposite top actors.

In a recent interview, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her journey and the role of “Aashiqui 2” in her rise to stardom.

When asked if “Aashiqui 3” was on the cards, the Bollywood actress responded by saying that she had no knowledge of the sequel.

“Not that I know of. But because, I mean, I’m sure if the makers thought of a sequel, they would think of something very, very interesting. And, of course, Aashiqui gave me so much love, so much appreciation. The story, that’s the film where everything changed for me,” the “Stree 2” star said.

However, she expressed her excitement to star in the film if the makers come up with a good story.

“And you know, if I feel like if it is something challenging for me as an actor, something different for me to do, I would be open to it,” Shraddha Kapoor added.

On the work front, the actress’s recent title was ‘Stree 2,’ which became the highest Hindi-language film, earning over INR700 crore in India.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their character in the sequel, whereas, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.