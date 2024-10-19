Shraddha Kapoor breaks silence on ‘Stree 2’ credit war

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor has finally addressed the credit war over ‘Stree 2’ and shares who is actually responsible for the humongous success of the sequel.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

During her recent public outing, Shraddha Kapoor broke her silence on the ‘Stree 2’ credit war and even confirmed that the threequel is officially in the works. “The kind of love and accolades the first part received were immense. It all started there. Hats off to the director, writer and producer for cracking a sequel,” she said.

Further talking about the massive Box Office and critical success of the film, Kapoor added, “It’s important not to make a sequel just for the sake of it — you need substance to bring people to theatres and earn genuine appreciation. They stayed true to how a sequel should be made and cracked the story of Stree 2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

“It had all the entertainment factors, brilliant actors and really entertaining dialogues. I believe it was a fabulous team effort. It was pure cinematic joy, and ultimately, the audience decides, right? They leave their homes seeking entertainment and we’re happy we could deliver,” the actor explained, subtly addressing the credit war.

Kapoor also expressed her excitement to hear the story of ‘Stree 3’ from the director soon.

Also Read: ‘Stree 2’ director drops update on ‘Bhediya 2’

Notably, the title which was released on Indian Independence Day in August, has earned INR875 crores, in its worldwide ticket sales so far, against the meagre budget of INR50 crores.

Meanwhile, ‘Stree 2’ is also the No.1 Bollywood film of all time in India.

Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their character in the sequel, along with Shraddha Kapoor, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.