‘Stree 2’ director drops update on ‘Bhediya 2’

“Stree 2” director Amar Kaushik has provided an update on the release date of “Bhediya 2” starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Following the cameo of Dhawan in the blockbuster movie starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, fans were anticipating the director releasing the sequel to the Dhawan-led movie soon.

Now, Amar Kaushik has revealed his plans regarding the movie, saying that he has no plans to include “Roohi” in his Maddock Supernatural Cinematic Universe.

It is noteworthy here that ‘Roohi’ starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao was released in theatres in 2021 and was developed by the same producers.

“Roohi isn’t a part of it, and I wasn’t involved in its making. I was filming Bala then, so unless I feel that a double role is needed for Raj, it won’t be,” he said.

“Bhediya 2 will come soon, and the dates might change due to VFX and other reasons. However, it will surely be released. The concept isn’t completely ready, but we know what will happen, who will come, who the villain is,” the filmmaker added.

Released in 2022, ‘Bhediya’ was based on a local folklore in Arunachal Pradesh about a shape-shifting werewolf.

Later, Varun Dhawan’s character appeared in a cameo role in ‘Stree 2’ as part of the same universe.

Earlier, Indian media outlets reported that the making of the film will begin in early 2025.

Maddock Film’s recent instalment ‘Stree 2’, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, along with special appearances of Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, opened in theatres on August 15.

The horror comedy surpassed megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’, to become the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time in India.