Taron Egerton bows out of James Bond race

Hollywood actor Taron Egerton has officially stepped back from the race to become the next James Bond.

Apart from confirmation that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will helm the 26th Bond movie, the makers have not confirmed any casting.

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig debuted as the iconic spy in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and stepped down from the role after starring in 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’

Since Denis Villeneuve’s confirmation as the director for the next James Bond film, several actors have been mentioned for the titular role.

Last month, reports made rounds that Amazon was eying ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi, ‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland and ‘Babygirl’ star Harris Dickinson for the role.

Others suggested that Taron Egerton, best known for his roles in the ‘Kingsman’ and ‘Rocketman,’ might be in the race to take up the iconic role.

However, the Hollywood actor has ruled himself out of the race, saying that he was ‘too messy’ for the role

“I think I’m too messy for that. I think I’m not [the right fit]— I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig’s tenure,” he said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

Taron Egerton continued, “But I think I wouldn’t be good at it and I think there’s so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably.”

The Hollywood actor maintained that he was in no talks with anybody for the role in the next Jame Bond film

“As far as I’m aware, nobody’s asking me to do it. But also, it’s possibly not quite the thing that would make me happiest,” he said.