Shraddha Kapoor’s PR game exposed

Aparshakti Khurana, who featured alongside Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the blockbuster “Stree 2,” has opened up on the credit war following the film’s success.

The movie became an official all-time blockbuster soon after its release and entered the coveted 500-crore club.

The Box Office juggernaut, which was released on August 15, is not ready to slow down at all and continues its exceptional run in the movie theatres.

However, the horror comedy’s success has sparked an internet dispute about who should get the most credit.

Aparshakti Khurana, who portrayed Bittu in ‘Stree 2’, has now broken his silence on the subject and called it a PR game.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, the Bollywood actor was asked about the dispute that actress Shraddha Kapoor was being given all the credit while ignoring the other cast members.

While the actor refused to go into details about the issue, he said, “See this is a PR game. If a channel goes and asks the audience, the original audience on street, what are they saying? I want to know that.”

“So, this is a PR game, I don’t want to comment on it. I love each and every actor of my film. I am attached to them. In such a happy space, where the film has gotten so much love and success, this can come across as slightly unpleasant now,” Aparshakti Khurana added.

Meanwhile, he said that the dispute on who should get the credit should have never happened given ‘Stree 2’ has turned out to be huge success.

“In between all these things, when this happens, then you have to also take a side, but I don’t want to do that. They are all equally close to me and I respect their journeys. I am a big fan of journeys. What someone has gone through and can do well. Someone can dance well, act well, look well, or even do PR well. So there will be talent of all kinds, which can help that journey. I wouldn’t call PR my most strong part,” the Bollywood actor concluded.