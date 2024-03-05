Shraddha Kapoor refused to work with THIS superstar

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor claimed that she turned down an opportunity to work with superstar Salman Khan in a film.

A report by the Indian news agency Time of India quoted Shraddha Kapoor saying she was approached to work alongside Salman Khan in ‘Lucky: Not Time for Love’ when she was around 15 to 16 years old.

However, the actress claimed she rejected the offer because of her studies.

“I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college,” she said. “I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success.

“But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actress worked at a coffee shop in Boston while studying at a university.

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with ‘Teen Patti‘ which did not impress the audience. The actress was then cast in ‘Luv Ka The End‘ and the result was the same as her previous film.

She rose to fame for her superb performance in the ‘Aashiqui‘ sequel titled ‘Aashiqui 2‘. She played leading roles in ‘Ek Villain‘, ‘ABCD 2‘ and ‘Baaghi‘ before finding success in ‘Stree,’ ‘Saaho,’ ‘Chhichhore’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.’

