Shraddha Kapoor’s latest picture goes viral, makes request

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared her latest picture on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

The Ek Villain actor, the daughter of prolific star Shakti Kapoor, looked bored in her viral picture. She asked netizens to her a good joke.

Shraddha Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2010’s “Teen Patti“.

She went on to work on stellar projects such as “Luv Ka The End“, “Aashiqui 2“, “Ek Villain“, “Haider“, “ABCD 2“, “A Flying Jatt”, “Half Girlfriend“, “Haseena Parkar“, “Baaghi 3” and others.

The Haseena Parkar star was seen in the recently released comedy film “Bhediya“.

“Bhediya” is about a man named Bhaskar (Varun Dhawan), who transforms into a creature after getting bit by a wolf. His find themselves twists, turns and hilarious situations while trying to find a cure.

Amar Kaushik directed the film. Niren Bhatt has written it. Sanjeev Mishra, Yogiraj Shetty, Dinesh Vijan and Pooja Vijan have produced it.

