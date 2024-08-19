Shraddha Kapoor reveals she once proposed to Varun Dhawan

“Stree 2” actress Shraddha Kapoor has revealed that she once had a crush on Bollywood star Varun Dhawan when they were just kids.

The “Badlapur” actor appeared in an extended cameo in ‘Stree 2’ co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Talking about Varun Dhawan’s cameo during a recent podcast with an Indian YouTuber, the “Aashiqui 2” actress recalled the time when she proposed to the actor as an eight-year-old.

“It’s an old story that a lot of people already know about. Varun rejected my proposal. It’s funny to think about. We had joined our dad during one of their shoots. As a kid, I had a small crush on Varun. While we were playing, we reached the top of a mountain. I said, ‘Varun, I will say something in reverse and you’ll have to figure it out.’ So I said, ‘You love I.’ He replied, ‘I don’t like girls.’ Then he ran away,” the Bollywood star said.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have starred in “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”, directed by Remo D’Souza.

They were reunited on-screen following the ‘Badlapur’ actor’s cameo in ‘Stree 2’ as “Bhediya”.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood’s latest horror comedy, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao became an instant hit soon after its release on India’s Independence Day.

The movie grossed over INR1.63 billion in India and an additional INR250 million overseas within three days of release and was anticipated to surpass the INR2 billion global mark by Sunday.

Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao charged INR60 million for ‘Stree 2’, followed by Shraddha Kapoor who took home INR50 million to star in the movie.

A few reports claimed that Varun Dhawan charged INR20 million for his cameo as ‘Bhediya’ in the movie.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ tells the story of a villain named Sarkata Bhoot who terrorises the people of Chanderi.