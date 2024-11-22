Shraddha Kapoor reveals she was replaced in movies during early years

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor shared how she takes failure as a lesson to success as she recalled being replaced from the projects during her early years in the film industry.

Basking on the massive success of her latest Box Office juggernaut ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha Kapoor opened up on being selective while choosing her film scripts and not doing multiple projects at the time, when she disclosed that the actor faced many rejections during her initial years in Bollywood.

In a new interview with an Indian magazine, Kapoor said, “I do what I want to do. I’m not in a rush to sign films back-to-back… following my heart is what keeps me grounded.”

Speaking about facing failure with her films, she continued, “Failure is indeed a very powerful teacher and a very important stepping stone towards success. I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalised for a few films and then replaced.”

“At that time, it was very demotivating,” she confessed.

On the work front, Kapoor has been finalized for the main role in actor-filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi’s much-awaited project ‘Naagin’.

Moreover, she is also rumoured to be in talks with ‘War 2’ makers for a special song in Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer, whereas, there is buzz that she might reunite with her ‘Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor, as the leading lady in ‘Dhoom 4’.

However, no official confirmation has been shared about both projects.