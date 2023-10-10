Shraddha Kapoor puts nosy fan in place

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor silenced a nosy fan by giving a savage response to their comment on her Instagram post.

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor gave a silent shut-up call to a social user who tried to ask her about marriage plans on one of her latest Instagram posts.

It happened when the ‘Aashiqui 2’ star took to her account on the photo and video-sharing social application earlier this week with a recent two-picture gallery, flaunting her girl-next-door looks in a pink mini dress and short hair.

“Big head = Big Brain,” she wrote in the caption of the now-viral post with a series of emojis.

Reacting to the post, an Instagrammer asked her in the comments section, “Marrige kab karogi (When will you get married)?” to which, the actor with all her wit and humour replied, “Pados wali Aunty real id se aao (Come from your real ID neighbouring aunty).” The comment was quick to grab the attention of social users and they lauded the actor, for putting the nosy fan in place.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor. The title received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in March this year and performed decent at the Box Office.

Next, she has a sequel to the horror-comedy ‘Stree’ in the kitty.

