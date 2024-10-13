Shraddha Kapoor spills the beans on relationship status

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, who recently appeared in the box office hit “Stree 2,” has confirmed her relationship status.

The actress was earlier linked to her costars Aditya Roy Kapur and Rahul Mody, however, she remained tight-lipped about her personal life.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood actress confirmed that she is in a relationship, saying that ‘she loves spending time with her partner’.

“I really love spending time with my partner and doing things with him like watching a movie, going for dinner, or travelling. I am generally someone who likes to spend time doing things together or even not doing things together. For instance, even with my school friends, if we don’t meet, it affects my mood. Yesterday, we had a family lunch, which was so uplifting and invigorating, and the same goes for my relationship,” Shraddha Kapoor said.

The ‘Stree 2’ actress also opened up on her plans of tying the knot in the future.

“It is not a question of believing in marriage or not, but more a question about being the right person, and therefore being with the right person. And in case one feels they want to get married, then that’s great. But if they feel like they don’t want to get married, that’s great too,” the Bollywood star said while responding to a question regarding her marriage plans.

It is to be noted that Shraddha Kapoor was first rumoured to be dating her “Aashiqui 2” costar Aditya Roy Kapur, however, neither of them addressed it publicly.

She was later linked to Rahul Mody after they reportedly got close to each other while working on “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor recently appeared in ‘Stree 2’ which made history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India, surpassing Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan.”

The horror comedy also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi, with cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar.