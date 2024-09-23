Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ sets new Box Office record

After becoming the No.1 Bollywood film in India, Shraddha Kapoor’s Box Office juggernaut ‘Stree 2’ has set a new record.

As reported by Indian media, Maddock Films’ horror comedy sequel has become the only Indian-language film to earn more than INR600 crores at the domestic Box Office.

“IT’S 600 PAAR… #Stree2 creates HISTORY as the *first #Hindi film* to achieve this milestone,” announced Indian trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his X post.

As per the numbers quoted by him, ‘Stree 2’ debuted on the extended Indian Independence weekend, collecting INR308 crores in the kitty, followed by an impactful 2nd and 3rd weekends of release, earning INR146 and INR73 crores respectively.

With no major releases to compete until the past weekend, the sequel refused to slow down at the ticket windows, adding a total of INR77 crores to its lifetime collection in the following three weeks, to take it to INR604 crores.

This makes ‘Stree 2’ the only Hindi-language film to ever cross the INR600 crores mark, inaugurating a new club at the Indian Box Office.

Notably, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.