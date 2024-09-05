‘Stree 2’ director addresses Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao credit war

“Stree 2” director Amar Kaushik has opened up on the credit war between the fans of Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

‘Stree 2’, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, opened in theatres last month, scoring the biggest opening of the year, in the Box Office clash with “Khel Khel Mein” and “Vedaa.”

Following the movie’s box office success, fans of the two leading stars began debating who should get the credit for the horror comedy’s success.

Now, Amar Kaushik has reacted to the online discussion surrounding the credit war between the fans of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, according to an Indian media outlet.

Responding to a question regarding the issue, the ‘Stree 2’ director said that the team remains solid even and the ‘noise’ has not affected their bond.

“Honestly, fans of stars usually have this fight on social media where they claim their favourite actor should get all the credit for the movie. It is okay. It is really to each their own. Fans getting into a social media war over credits is common,” Kaushik added.

“When a film does well, people around [the stars] feed such things in the minds of everyone, including the cast, that they should get credit for the movie. Hence, I just went for a vacation to stay away from the noise because it is usually when you hit a certain mark is when it becomes easier to get trapped in such social media games,” the Bollywood director stated.

According to Amar Kaushik, the credit for the movie’s success goes to all the cast and crew associated with the movie.

“Everyone knows that although the faces of the film were perhaps those 5-6 people, it is everyone who has worked behind the scenes that is equally responsible for the film’s success. If the VFX person did not do decent VFX, the audience wouldn’t have liked the film. Similarly, if the sound person who gave voice to Sarkata did not shriek the way he did, it wouldn’t have had the same impact. Everyone behind and in front of the film is responsible for the success. Now, the degree of love everyone gets can be different,” he said.

‘Stree 2’ sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in the sequel, whereas, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia had special appearances in the movie.