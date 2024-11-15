Shraddha Kapoor to headline Nikhil Dwivedi’s ‘Naagin’

Still basking on the massive success of ‘Stree 2’ with some lucrative offers on her table, Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor has now bagged the lead role in Nikhil Dwivedi’s iconic folklore of ‘Naagin’.

As reported by Indian media, actor-filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi is set to revive his much-buzzed project ‘Naagin’, which was announced a while ago but was kept on hold.

In a new interview, he confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor, who was his first choice for the role, will essay the titular character. “It was decided from the beginning that only Shraddha Kapoor would play Naagin. We’re thrilled that she’s on board,” he confirmed.

Further sharing an update on the project, Dwivedi said, “Finally, the script is ready now. It has taken us three years to script it. We have redone the entire script three times, and now I can say that it’s finally ready.”

“It’s a completely brand-new subject. It has no connection with previous films,” he clarified. “The reason for me making this film is that Indian folklore is actually very rich in ideas. We get very excited when a spider bites a man, and he becomes Spider-Man. But we kind of look down upon a woman turning into a snake.”

“Give us a chance, and we’ll turn it on its head, and you will see quite a supernatural and different film,” teased the actor.

Besides ‘Naagin’, Shraddha Kapoor is also rumoured to reuniting with her ‘Tu Jhoothi, Main Makkaar’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor, as the leading lady in ‘Dhoom 4’. However, no confirmation was made on the development by the makers.