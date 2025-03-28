Bollywood’s Shreyas Talpade implicated in fund scam

Shreyas Talpade, the Bollywood actor known for his roles in films like Iqbal and Apna Sapna Money Money, has found himself embroiled in a major fraud case in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district, India.

Along with 14 others, Talpade has been accused of being involved in a scam that defrauded villagers of crores of rupees through a fraudulent chit fund scheme.

The accused are believed to have connections with The Loni Urban Multistate Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society Limited, a company that lured rural investors by promising them quick and high returns on their investments.

Agents of the company assured the villagers that their money would double in a short period, prompting many to invest large sums.

However, after collecting crores of rupees, the company abruptly shut down, and its representatives vanished without a trace.

The scam had been running in Mahoba for almost ten years before authorities took notice. A case has been filed at the Srinagar police station, and investigations are now underway to determine the full scale of the fraud.

This case adds to the legal troubles faced by Shreyas Talpade. In February, an FIR was filed against him and veteran actor Alok Nath in Lucknow, where the two actors were accused of defrauding investors of more than INR9 crore.

Additionally, Talpade, Nath, and others were named in a multi-level marketing scam in Sonipat, Haryana.

The Loni Urban Multi-State Credit and Thrift Cooperative Society has faced similar allegations in other regions, including Uttarakhand, where it operated 35 unauthorised branches and swindled investors of approximately INR92 crore.

The Police have already arrested five people in connection with the scheme.