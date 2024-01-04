‘I was clinically dead…’: Shreyas Talpade opens up on recent health scare

Notable Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade speaks up on his near-death experience when he suffered a major heart attack last month.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, actor Shreyas Talpade, best known for his work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Iqbal’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, recalls the moments when he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai by his wife Deepti, after he suffered a fatal heart attack, in the mid of December, while shooting for an upcoming film.

The actor revealed that he had been feeling extremely fatigued after work for the past few days, and since he has a family history of heart ailments, he had started taking medicines and precautionary measures for the same.

Further recalling the day, Talpade shared, “Suddenly, I felt breathless and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don’t think of the worst-case scenario, right?”

He continued, “I had never experienced this kind of fatigue. As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital.”

The ‘Golmaal Again’ actor added that his face went numb before he entered the hospital gate and suffered a cardiac arrest.

“I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes… I was never hospitalised before in my life, not even for a fracture so I didn’t see this coming,” Talpade explained, urging everyone not to take their health for granted.

“Times are so uncertain that you must give extreme importance to your health. If that falls apart, nothing else matters. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective towards life,” he concluded.

Heartbreaking video: Groom dies of heart attack during wedding