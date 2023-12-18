Heartbreaking video: Groom dies of heart attack during wedding

A tragic incident took place in Sialkot, Punjab as a groom died during his wedding festivities and the video of the heartwrenching moment is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the groom sitting in an awkward position while the bride counted Salaami (money given as gift to groom) in Daska tehsil of Sialkot.

He suddenly collapsed and the bride and guests were seen checking on him.

According to police, the groom’s family stated that he died because of a heart attack. The law enforcers are not pursuing legal action.

It is not the first time that newlyweds have died during nuptials.

In 2021, Surabhi collapsed and died due to cardiac arrest during her wedding to Manoj Kumar in India state of Uttar Pradesh.

A doctor from the local village was called to the scene but was unable to save her.

But rather than call a halt to proceedings, the families of both parties agreed to continue with the wedding ceremony by replacing the bride with her sister, Nisha.

