Shruti Haasan breaks silence on marriage reports

Indian film actor Shruti Haasan issued a clarification on her marriage with beau Santanu Hazarika after speculations were sparked by Orry.

Elder daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti Haasan has been in a relationship with Santanu Hazarika, a Mumbai-based visual artist and doodler hailing from the Assam region of India, for a long time. However, she clarified in a recent post that she is not married to her beau yet and confirmed that she has no reason to hide her marriage if she had been.

Her post followed the rumour mills started by Bollywood’s best friend, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who recently addressed Hazarika as Haasan’s husband and the tabloids went berserk.

It happened during a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session by Orry on the social platform Reddit, when a user asked him if there has ever been a celebrity who showed him an unnecessary attitude to pose for a photo, to which, he replied, “Shruti Hasan.”

Orry continued to claim, “Not for posing because I never asked her, but she was very very rude to me at an event that I had actually got her into and I don’t even know her!”

He added, “Felt very bad, but there was probably some misunderstanding because I am good with her husband and I adore him. This will get sorted out in time. However, I heard from the rumour mill she called me a ‘Pune’ [peon] like a spot boy or smth.”

Reacting to the claims, Haasan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “So, I’m not married. For someone who has been open about every single thing, why would I hide this? Lol.” “So people who don’t know me at all, please calm down.”

On the work front, Shruti Haasan is currently basking on the success of the recently released ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’.

