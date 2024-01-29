Shruti Haasan lands another big role after ‘Salaar’ success

Pan-India actress Shruti Haasan, who is enjoying the success of her latest film ‘Salaar‘, has landed a role in BAFTA Award-winning director Philip John’s rom-com film ‘Chennai Story.’

A report by the US entertainment news agency Variety reported that ‘Chennai Story’ follows a boy who searches for his father after his mother’s death with the help of detective Anu (Shruti Haasan).

The film, a live adaptation of Timeri N. Murari’s bestselling 2004 novel ‘The Arrangements of Love‘, is set in the backdrop of Wales and India.

It is pertinent to mention that Samantha Ruth Prabhu was confirmed to play Anu in ‘Chennai Story‘. However, Shruti Haasan replaced her after she went on an indefinite sabbatical for health reasons.

Shruti Haasan, speaking about working on the project, said the assignment is special for her as she hails from Chennai.

“Hailing from Chennai, a story showing the diversity and uniqueness of Chennai is so special to me – collaborating with Phil is something I’m so excited to experience, telling global and rooted stories through international collaboration is what making cinema is all about,” the ‘Luck‘ star was quoted saying in Variety’s report. “I’m all up for Sunitha Tati’s vision of taking a culturally-rooted story to an international audience through ‘Chennai Story.'”

Phillip John relishes the prospect of collaborating with Shruti Haasan in the film.

According to him, ‘Chennai Story‘ would bring a whole new collaboration to international film production while introducing a fresh, under-explored Wales and India to the big screen.

