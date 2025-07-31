WATCH: Shubman Gill throws away wicket while attempting a needless run

India suffered a major setback when their captain, Shubman Gill, lost his wicket to a suicidal run-out on the first day of the final India vs England Test on Thursday.

Leading the five-match series 2-1, the hosts won the toss and elected to field first at The Oval.

The tourists were off to a shaky start as their opening pair was back to the pavilion in no time.

Yashasvi Jaiswal fell to Gus Atkinson for two, while KL Rahul chopped one onto his stumps after making 14 runs in the first innings of the fifth and final India vs England Test.

Shubman Gill arrived at the crease to join Sai Sudharsan with the scoreboard showing 38/2.

The India captain looked in great touch as he stitched a 45-run partnership with Sudharsan to steady the ship.

However, Shubman Gill left India struggling by getting run out while attempting a needless run in a moment of poor judgment and miscommunication.

The incident happened in the 28th over when Gill played a ball from Gus Atkinson with soft hands towards the offside.

A moment of madness from Shubman Gill! Gus Atkinson throws down the stumps with the India captain stranded. 🇮🇳 8️⃣3️⃣-3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/cYa1PUbPAI — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 31, 2025

The India captain was off for a run as soon as he played the ball without communicating with his partner at the non-striker’s end.

However, the ball went straight into Atkinson’s hand in his follow-through, and he got hold of the ball and threw it at the stumps.

The India captain, who had already reached the middle of the pitch, slipped while turning back and was well short of his crease when Gus Atkinson completed a direct hit.

Subsequently, Shubman Gill walked off for 21, leaving India at 83/3.

As England players celebrated his run-out, the right-handed batter was seen visibly dejected with his run out at a crucial time when the tourists needed a partnership in the final India vs England Test.