Shubman Gill, Sara Tendulkar together at Kumbh? Reality behind viral pictures

Fans of Indian cricketer Shubman Gill were left surprised when pictures of him with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar went viral on social media.

Several photos showed the two at the ongoing Kumbh in Prayagraj, leaving fans speculating about their relationship status.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar have long been linked, however, they have never publicly responded to reports of their linkup.

Several posted the pictures to social media platforms, suggesting that they attended the Kumbh together.

The latest photos once again intensified the rumours about their relationship, however, it was later revealed that the images were fake and were generated using artificial technology (AI).

Doubts were raised over the unreal smooth texture of the photos.

According to Indian media outlets, AI-detection websites also declared the images as generated using AI.

Pertinent to note here that Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill first sparked dating rumours when she was spotted cheering for him during India’s ODI World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh in Pune.

Later, the two were spotted together at an event, leading fans to speculate that they were in a relationship.

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter is with team India as they prepare for their opening game in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The opening batter is a deputy to captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI squad for the upcoming tournament.

India squad for Champion Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.