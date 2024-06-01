Shubman Gill to marry Indian TV actor this year?

Popular Indian TV actor Ridhima Pandit breaks the silence on reports of December marriage with cricketer Shubman Gill.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The recent reports from Indian media outlets suggested that cricketer Shubman Gill, who was previously rumoured to be dating Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan and also former skipper Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara, will be tying the knot with TV actor Ridhima Pandit in a Jaipur ceremony, in December this year.

Some reports even mentioned that no phones and media coverage would be allowed at the destination wedding in the city of Rajasthan, India.

However, the celebrity, best known for playing the lead role in the drama serial ‘Bahu Hamari Rajnikant’ and for her stints in the first season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as well as ‘Fear Factor: Khtaron Ke Khiladi’, took to her Instagram stories to seemingly refute the buzz.

“I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married and if something important like this is happening in my life I myself would come out and announce the news,” she said in the clip. “There is no truth to this news.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

Ravi Shastri sends warning to Shubman Gill?