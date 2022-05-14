Sialkot convention ground not part of Church: Huqooq Gul Masih

FAISALABAD: Sialkot Convention Ground is not part of any Church nor any religious place, said Christian leader Huqooq Gul Masih on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Reacting to the claims of CTI ground as a part of the Church, Huqooq Gul Masih, a local Christian community leader in Faisalabad said the ground was not part of any Church and regretted that few political leaders are using the religion card for their gains.

“Efforts are underway for Muslim-Christains riots,” he was quoted as saying. Mr. Huqooq asked the people of his community to reject such elements who are busy spreading anarchy and refrain from being part of any conspiracy.

He said the Sialkot Convention ground is not any religious place. Christain community use to acquire grounds for the prayers across Pakistan, but this does not mean that the grounds are religious places.

Earlier in the day, Punjab chief minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to change the venue of its public gathering in Sialkot.

Talking to newsmen outside the accountability court, Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz said that government cannot allow PTI to hold a public rally at CTI Ground in Sialkot due to reservations of the Christian community.

PTI is free to hold public rally anywhere they want in Sialkot except CTI Ground. He urged all the political parties to join hands to save the country as the economy is on a ventilator due to the alleged wrong policies of the PTI government.

