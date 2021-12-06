Sialkot incident: Body of Priyantha Kumara flown to Sri Lanka

LAHORE: The body of foreign national Priyantha Kumara, who was brutally lynched by a mob in Sialkot on Friday, has flown to his home country today (Monday), ARY News reported.

Earlier, the body of Priyantha Kumara was shifted to the airport for departure, while the immigration process was completed.

Higher officials of the Punjab government were also present at the Cargo Complex of the airport.

On the other hand, seven more people have been rounded up on suspicion of their involvement in the spine-chilling Sialkot incident.

A spokesperson for the Punjab police relayed that they have so far apprehended 131 people, including 26 suspects who played the central role in the brutal murder of Sialkot factory manager Priyantha Kumara.

The arrests were made with the help of CCTV footage and videos collected from social media.

The spokesperson said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and the inspector general of police are monitoring the investigation into the incident.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.