Sialkot lynching: Court completes cross-examination of 38 accused

Lahore: The court has concluded the cross-examination of statements given by 8 more accused in the Sialkot lynching case, ARY News reported.

According to details, the latest hearing of the infamous Sialkot incident case was held in Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

The court concluded the cross-examination of statements by 8 people accused in the lynching of the Srilankan citizen Priyantha Kumara.

The court ordered to summon the last two accused in the murder in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow.

Statements by 38 accused in the case have already been cross-examined by the court.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as a manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had started to conduct the Sialkot lynching incident’s trial at Kot Lakhpat Jail on March 5.

Earlier, the Sialkot business community had also raised and transferred a donation of $100,000 to the account of the widow of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

The prime minister also appreciated Rajco Industries where Kumara worked as the manager for transferring a monthly salary amounting to $2,000 to her account.

