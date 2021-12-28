Sialkot lynching: Court remands 18 suspects in police custody

GUJRANWALA: A court on Tuesday remanded 18 more suspects arrested in the Sialkot lynching case in police custody for investigation.

Police produced the suspects before a judicial magistrate as the anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge hearing the case was on leave. The magistrate handed over the suspects to the investigation officer and directed him to present them along with other suspects before the ATC on Jan 3.

A total of 85 suspects arrested in the case will be presented in the ATC on Jan 3.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager. A first information report (FIR) was registered against hundreds of unidentified men, including workers of the factory.

Scores have since been arrested and are facing investigation. The Punjab government and the prosecution team in December decided to conduct the jail trial of the high-profile case due to security concerns.

The decision was reached during a meeting of government officials and the prosecution team to ensure law and order situation and avoid any untoward incident.

The jail management has been instructed to make all the arrangements for the jail trial.

