Sialkot man climbs mobile tower after argument with wife

SIALKOT: A man in Sialkot on Sunday climbed a mobile tower after an argument with his wife, ARY News reported.

As per details, a named Umar Hayyat, a resident of Sadiqabad, Sialkot climbed atop a mobile tower after an argument with his wife. Getting the information, four rescue teams reached the spot to bring the man down from the pole.

The rescue successfully rescued the man from the mobile tower. The neighbours of the Sialkot man said that Umar Hayyat is a drug addict and he usually gets out of control.

Earlier, a man climbed up a mobile tower after allegedly having a fight with his wife. However, he was lucky enough to be brought down from it without causing any harm to himself.

Read more: Man climbs mobile tower after fight with wife

The incident was reported in Moradabad district of the India’s Uttar Pradesh state where a man climbed up the mobile tower after a quarrel with his wife but was later brought down safely after being persuaded by the local authorities.

When asked as to why he took the extreme step, the man, later identified as Tejpal Singh, claimed that his wife was trying to frame him in false cases and the cops were also not listening to him.

“I am fed up with my wife as she is trying to frame me in false cases and police is also siding with her,” he was quoted as saying in local media reports and added that he wanted to get rid of the relationship.

Comments