Sialkot police recover child kidnapped for ransom

SIALKOT: Police on Friday recovered a child, who was kidnapped for ransom in the limits of the Airport police station in Sialkot, ARY News reported.

As per details, the child was kidnapped while going to school on Thursday by unknown men driving a car from Malchok, an area in Sialkot.

The kidnappers demanded Rs10 million ransom for the release of the child from the parents.

Acting on the complaint, the Airport police arrested two kidnappers and recovered the child, the spokesperson said and added that further investigation into the matter was underway.

Separately, last month, a cop was arrested after a kidnapping for ransom case filed against four policemen of the federal capital police.

A citizen had registered kidnapping for ransom FIR against policemen at Tarnol police station of the federal territory.

“I was travelling to Murree from Peshawar with friends on Dec. 13 when four policemen stopped us at Sangjani toll plaza,” according to the FIR.

“The policemen took us at a flat of Sector G-15 and released after taking one million rupees ransom,” according to the complainant.

