Siddhant Chaturvedi says was ‘blacklisted’ after rejecting THIS blockbuster film

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed that he was blacklisted in the industry after turning down a mega project, led by real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared that he was criticized and dubbed arrogant after he rejected a role in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, starring Bhatt and Kapoor.

“One month before Gully Boy, this happened. The makers of a very big film, that eventually became the biggest film, offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director,” said Chaturvedi, without naming the title initially.

He continued, “It was one of the characters, but it didn’t have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film, which was released recently and became a big hit and its song is also very popular. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superheros ka kirdar mila tha mujhe (There’s a monastery, and I got the role of one of the superheroes). So they asked me to do it. I asked about audition, lines. I should also understand what it is about. They said, ‘It’s a VFX-heavy project, and it will take five years to make.'”

The ‘Gully Boy’ star shared that he met Mukerji and asked for the script, but there was not one, because the project was in the initial stage. Chaturvedi revealed that he was assured a three-film contract, but due to uncertainty of the role, he refused to audition for it, however, reasoned to the casting director that nobody would notice him since big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were part of the film.

“Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki, ‘Ye select ho ke na bol deta hai. Hai kaun bhai tu?’ (I was blacklisted from casting. I was blacklisted because they thought this boy is crazy. I had become infamous in the casting circuit for refusing selected roles),” he recalled.

Chaturvedi eventually made his debut playing a pivotal role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-led musical drama, ‘Gully Boy’. He received widespread acclaim for his performance as MC Sher and swept prestigious awards.

Meanwhile, ‘Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva’ was headlined by real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, along with Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, and cameos of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The second part of the tri-series, ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ is said to hit the big screen on Diwali 2025.

