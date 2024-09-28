Siddhant Chaturvedi recalls shaving head after career heartbreak

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed that he once shaved off his head at the age of 21 after his first film got shelved.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who broke through Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ (2019), as MC Sher, disclosed that he got his first film when he was only 21 and had merely given 4-5 auditions, but that project later got shelved.

“I was 21-22 at that time, I had auditioned for a film and got selected for that role,” he told the host.

Chaturvedi continued, “The workshop went on for six months, so I started doing my hair and wearing clothes according to my character. But the film later got scrapped. Whenever I would look in the mirror, I would just see that character.”

“So I shaved my hair! It was a big jolt for me,” he recalled.

The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ star refrained from sharing more details about the project saying, “I can’t disclose which production house, but the film was never made. When I had bagged it at a young age, I thought oh well, this was easy, but later it jolted me. I was really low and for the next three months after that, till my hair didn’t grow, I was in a Zen mode after that.”

With the award-winning debut in ‘Gully Boy’, there was no going back for Chaturvedi, and he impressed critics and audiences alike, with his stellar performances in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.

Meanwhile, his latest action thriller ‘Yudhra’, co-starring Malvika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal, is in the theatres.