Siddhant Chaturvedi blames PR game for damaging Bollywood

Bollywood heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi criticized the PR game in the industry as he believes that the perceptions created by it cause damage to Bollywood.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Siddhant Chaturvedi weighed upon the perceptions created by the paid PR of certain celebrities and how it ultimately leads to damaging Bollywood.

The ‘Gully Boy’ debutante said, “There are a lot of market forces that are going around. There’s a lot of PR which even I’m understanding.”

He continued, “Even if you play a meaty part, you can be outdone by somebody else’s PR. It’s the perception game right now which is damaging Bollywood. It’s all mostly perception these days. There’s no actual gravity or content, and you can manipulate that with your PR and multiple appearances.”

“As per me, there’s no novelty or credibility and I wouldn’t want to do anything like that because I want to bring credibility and commerce to the table and this is something which is difficult to crack, but I’m trying. I’m very ambitious,” he concluded.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi is awaiting the release of his next film, Shridhar Raghavan’s action flick ‘Yudhra’, directed by Ravi Udyawar, which is slated to hit theatres on September 20. He co-stars with Raghav Juyal and Malavika Mohanan in the title.

Moreover, he also has Dharma Productions’ musical sequel ‘Dhadak 2’, co-starring Triptii Dimri, in the pipeline.